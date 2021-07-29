Analysts Set Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) PT at C$12.23

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.23.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of K stock opened at C$7.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.93 billion and a PE ratio of 5.80. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$7.54 and a 52-week high of C$13.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.33 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,633,470. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total transaction of C$461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Insiders have sold a total of 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143 in the last ninety days.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

