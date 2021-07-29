Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Polaris Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Polaris in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.36. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Polaris’ FY2021 earnings at $9.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Get Polaris alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

PII stock opened at $128.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.51.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 144.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 445.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.