Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, an increase of 3,364.3% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RXLSF opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.87. Rexel has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $20.95.
Rexel Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?
Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.