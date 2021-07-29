Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) Short Interest Up 4,260.0% in July

Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 4,260.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of MRRCF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Wayland Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.
Wayland Group Company Profile
