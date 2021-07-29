Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) Short Interest Up 4,260.0% in July

Wayland Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRRCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 4,260.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MRRCF opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Wayland Group has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01.

Wayland Group Company Profile

Wayland Group Corp. produces and sells medical and non-medical cannabis for cannabis patients and consumers in Canada and internationally. It offers a range of CBD, balanced, and THC strains under the Kiwi, Northern Harvest, High Tide, Lost at Seed, Solara C, Rare Dankness, and Maricann names. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

