Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $12.79 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,890 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $12,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,255,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,003,358,000 after buying an additional 821,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,499,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,217,695,000 after buying an additional 1,444,880 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $790,551,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,937,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,453,000 after buying an additional 419,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,909,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,533,000 after buying an additional 273,890 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$146.00 to C$145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

Shares of CNI opened at $106.41 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $96.00 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.4827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

