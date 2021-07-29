82,301 Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in TC Energy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,005,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 70,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $53.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7137 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

