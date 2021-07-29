Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,541 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.16.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,825 shares of company stock valued at $893,022. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $183.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.95. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

