Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 1,300 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $12,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,690,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after purchasing an additional 400,501 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after purchasing an additional 370,442 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after purchasing an additional 216,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 150,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,882,000 after purchasing an additional 55,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD stock opened at $323.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Abiomed from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.25.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.