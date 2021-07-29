Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 317,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,870 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lazard were worth $13,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lazard by 10.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,530,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,108,000 after purchasing an additional 432,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 18.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,876,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,661,000 after purchasing an additional 602,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lazard by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at $58,552,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 21.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 204,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazard alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

LAZ stock opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $27.47 and a 52 week high of $48.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.