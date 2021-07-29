Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 102,828 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,828 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 35,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 289,734 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth $718,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,639.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $48.37 on Thursday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a market cap of $950.52 million, a P/E ratio of -439.69, a P/E/G ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.12.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.56 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

