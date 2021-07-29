Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 110,839 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 265.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,839 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of SelectQuote by 52.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

NYSE:SLQT opened at $17.79 on Thursday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.09.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SelectQuote Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

