Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in VIA optronics were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in VIA optronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VIA optronics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 634,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VIA optronics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,264,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in VIA optronics by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 253,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VIA optronics by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 895,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after purchasing an additional 322,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIAO opened at $11.50 on Thursday. VIA optronics AG has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.18.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter.

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

