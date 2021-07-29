Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 110,839 Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) by 265.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,839 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SelectQuote by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its position in SelectQuote by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 70,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLQT stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

