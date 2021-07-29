Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 174,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 161.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 539,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 333,436 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 352.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,080 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $368.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.93. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 167.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.