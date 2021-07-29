Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $13.72 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,129 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.15% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $13,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,592,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $861,738,000 after buying an additional 205,704 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,923,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,811,000 after purchasing an additional 64,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $205,199,000 after purchasing an additional 119,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,771,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,745,000 after purchasing an additional 271,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $85.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.61. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

