Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 174,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Gritstone bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 539,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after buying an additional 333,436 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,198,000 after buying an additional 1,090,080 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $7.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $368.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.13. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 53.29% and a negative net margin of 167.62%. Equities analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Gritstone bio Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

