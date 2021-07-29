Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 6,098 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,130 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,088,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,242,000 after buying an additional 111,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,263,000 after buying an additional 69,928 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,322,000 after buying an additional 108,554 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

NYSE SWK opened at $195.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.88 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.