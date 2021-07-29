Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) to announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.63. Perrigo posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 31.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,192,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,007 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 0.3% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,154,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,922,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,261,000 after purchasing an additional 500,118 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,379,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,303,000 after purchasing an additional 183,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 3,947.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,768,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO opened at $47.34 on Monday. Perrigo has a one year low of $38.20 and a one year high of $57.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

