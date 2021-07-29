Royal Bank of Canada Has $7.64 Million Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,967 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.19% of BigCommerce worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 41.2% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth $15,396,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $169,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $65,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,914 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,896 over the last ninety days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $70.24 on Thursday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $162.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.19.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

