Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,600 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LPX opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

