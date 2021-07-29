Pendal Group Limited Boosts Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in WestRock by 0.5% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in WestRock by 30.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $49.76 on Thursday. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. WestRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

