Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $626.52 million.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.43. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $47.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Outdoor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.60.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

