Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,564 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $1,042,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Citigroup by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 192,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,971,000 after acquiring an additional 41,732 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

Shares of C opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

