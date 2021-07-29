Pendal Group Limited Lowers Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Pendal Group Limited lowered its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,988 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Qorvo by 172.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $190.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.16. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

