Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Announces Earnings Results

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Paramount Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.900 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.86-0.90 EPS.

NYSE:PGRE opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

