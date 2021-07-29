Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $287.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.89. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APD. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.