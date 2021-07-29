Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ERF. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,930,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after buying an additional 3,598,283 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Enerplus by 379.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 2,397,668 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Enerplus by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Enerplus by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,646,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after buying an additional 1,390,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ERF opened at $6.17 on Thursday. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.72.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

