Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $94.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.42. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

