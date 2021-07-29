Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enerplus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Enerplus by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,250 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ERF. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

NYSE ERF opened at $6.17 on Thursday. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.72.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 109.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.