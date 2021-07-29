LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1,341.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in LPL Financial by 557.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 74,453 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1,241.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 86,994 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 1,260.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPLA stock opened at $140.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $159.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.25.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.48%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,340 shares of company stock valued at $20,428,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.35.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

