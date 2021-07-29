OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives $4.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGI. BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OGI opened at $2.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $815.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.10.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. Equities analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.