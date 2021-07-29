Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

FISV has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

FISV opened at $113.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,015,000 shares of company stock worth $2,708,735,500 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

