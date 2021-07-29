Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Target Price at C$11.64

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.64.

SSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$13.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.56, for a total value of C$98,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,338.96. Also, Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total value of C$924,758.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,908,091.55.

SSL stock opened at C$9.64 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.57 and a 1-year high of C$13.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.08. The company has a quick ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 30.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 51.01.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$39.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.85 million. Analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

