Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $264.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $263.00 to $264.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.92% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.88.
Shares of ODFL opened at $259.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
Featured Story: Penny Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.