Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $264.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $263.00 to $264.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.88.

Shares of ODFL opened at $259.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

