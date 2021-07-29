Brokers Set Expectations for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Wedbush increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAKE. Zacks Investment Research cut The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens cut their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.75. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $65.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.82 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS.

In other news, insider Cheryl Slomann sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $461,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $255,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,302,000. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,600,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,217,000 after acquiring an additional 225,749 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 131,201 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

