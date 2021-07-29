Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Citizens & Northern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Citizens & Northern has raised its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of CZNC opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens & Northern has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $26.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.68 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens & Northern will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terry L. Lehman bought 2,900 shares of Citizens & Northern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,199 shares in the company, valued at $479,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,261 shares of company stock worth $81,420. 3.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

