Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Receives $18.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.23.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRS. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.36 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after buying an additional 3,510,892 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1,724.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,079,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,611,000 after buying an additional 1,019,968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1,993.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after buying an additional 845,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,410,000. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

