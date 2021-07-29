Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $450.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.55% from the stock’s previous close.

FB has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.85.

Shares of FB stock opened at $373.28 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $341.35. Facebook has a one year low of $229.00 and a one year high of $377.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,402,070 shares of company stock worth $807,269,557. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 63,065 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in Facebook by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 10,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 33,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 18,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

