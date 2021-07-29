D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,698 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,877.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEM. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

SEM stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

