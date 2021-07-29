D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,698 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Select Medical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 104,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

In other Select Medical news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $423,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,001.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,015,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,609,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 175,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,233 over the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.55. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

