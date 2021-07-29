KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Position Raised by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 301.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,984 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 87,867 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 175.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $168,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KB opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.85. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 22.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

