KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Position Raised by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 301.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,984 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,867 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $497,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $909,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 479.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 39,435 shares in the last quarter. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KB opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.85. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

