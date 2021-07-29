D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 613,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.64% of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 149,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition by 7.8% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 318,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

SOAC opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.95.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

About Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

