TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Holdings Decreased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,782 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.23% of TreeHouse Foods worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS stock opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

