Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. National Instruments reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 707.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,250,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in National Instruments by 3,058.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 937,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after purchasing an additional 907,986 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 18.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in National Instruments by 389.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 746,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,229,000 after purchasing an additional 593,973 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 382.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

