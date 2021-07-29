Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

Holly Energy Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 31.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Holly Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 74.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.0%.

Shares of HEP opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

