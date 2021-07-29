Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

NYSE:TECK opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69. Teck Resources has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

TECK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.97.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

