Rathbone Brothers Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 27 (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Rathbone Brothers stock opened at GBX 1,874 ($24.48) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,861.78. Rathbone Brothers has a 52 week low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,980 ($25.87).

Several research firms have recently commented on RAT. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,899.80 ($24.82).

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

