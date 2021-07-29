Brokerages Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Announce $4.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the highest is $4.43. McKesson reported earnings of $2.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $19.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.10 to $19.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $20.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.62 to $20.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

MCK opened at $204.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson has a 1-year low of $141.32 and a 1-year high of $205.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total transaction of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,947,000 after buying an additional 64,254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,911,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,425,000 after buying an additional 232,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

