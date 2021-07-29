Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Up 685.5% in July

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,500 shares, an increase of 685.5% from the June 30th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,014,120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBQU opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Ubiquitech Software has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

About Ubiquitech Software

Ubiquitech Software Corp. develops Internet marketing and sales software solutions in the United States. The company's Internet sales technologies include Blue Crush Monetization System that creates advertising platforms and improves existing platforms to increase sales; InternationalFortune.com, a lead generation portal for currency trading companies, hedge funds, and other asset managers worldwide; and Blue Crush Connect, a social network that rewards and incentivizes customers.

