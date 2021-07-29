Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) Short Interest Up 685.5% in July

Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTCMKTS:UBQU) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,500 shares, an increase of 685.5% from the June 30th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,014,120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UBQU opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Ubiquitech Software has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
About Ubiquitech Software
Featured Story: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquitech Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquitech Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.